* Q3 revenue 85.3 mln stg vs f'cst 84.8 mln
* 50 mln stg placed on final of Australian Open
LONDON, March 6 Betfair, the
world's biggest betting exchange, reported an 11 percent rise in
third quarter revenue, beating market expectations, with strong
demand for betting on the Australian Open tennis and horse
racing driving growth.
Betfair said the Australian Open had been particularly
popular with the marathon five set final between Novak Djokovic
and Rafael Nadel prompting a raft of in-play betting.
"We had our best ever Australian Open, which culminated in
almost 50 million pounds ($79 million)of bets being placed in
the final," Acting Chief Executive Stephen Morana said in a
statement.
Horse racing was also a driver of growth with races such as
Kauto Star's victory in the King George VI chase on Boxing Day
stimulating renewed interest in the sport.
Betfair, founded 12 years ago by one-time professional
gambler Andrew Black and former JP Morgan trader Ed Wray, said
third quarter revenue rose to 85.3 million pounds ($135.4
million). The consensus forecast was 84.8 million pounds,
according to a company-supplied poll of 10 analysts.
The company has struggled since it listed on the London
Stock Exchange in October 2010, seeing its share price fall by a
third on the back of intensifying competition from rivals such
as William Hill and concerns over the tightening of
gambling laws in some parts of Europe.
It has responded with the launch of a marketing campaign,
drawing attention to the more generous odds that it offers
gamblers compared with bookmakers.
Betfair acts as an intermediary between gamblers wanting to
place a bet or offer odds to others, taking a commission on
their wins and offering an alternative to traditional bookmakers
who take bets directly from customers.
On Monday, the company launched "Betfair Everywhere", which
enables customers who download the programme to see Betfair odds
appear against those of other betting firms when they visit
competitors' websites.
Morana, the company's finance director, is holding the CEO
role on a temporary basis ahead of the arrival of Breon
Corcoran, who will join the company in August from Irish
bookmaker Paddy Power.
The company also confirmed on Tuesday that Ed Wray would
step down as chairman and be replaced by ex-Railtrack chief
executive and city veteran Gerald Corbett.