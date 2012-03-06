* Q3 revenue 85.3 mln stg vs f'cst 84.8 mln
* 50 mln stg placed on final of Australian Open
* Value-focused marketing enticing lapsed gamblers back
* Gerald Corbett replaces co-founder Wray as chairman
* Shares down 0.6 percent
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, March 6 Britain's Betfair Group
Plc took 50 million pounds ($79.4 million) of bets on
the marathon Australian Open tennis final between Novak Djokovic
and Rafael Nadel, highlighting the growing popularity of in-play
gaming on major sporting events.
Horse racing was also a driver of growth, with races such as
Kauto Star's victory in the King George VI Chase on Boxing Day
stimulating renewed interest in the sport, the world's biggest
betting exchange said on Tuesday.
"We had our best-ever Australian Open, which culminated in
almost 50 million pounds ($79 million) of bets being placed on
the final," said Acting Chief Executive Stephen Morana.
Betfair, founded 12 years ago by one-time professional
gambler Andrew Black and former JP Morgan trader Ed
Wray, reported an 11 percent rise in third-quarter revenue to
85.3 million pounds, topping a consensus forecast for 84.8
million, according to a company-supplied poll of 10 analysts.
The company has struggled since it listed on the London
Stock Exchange in October 2010, seeing its share price fall by a
third on the back of intensifying competition from rivals such
as William Hill Plc and concerns over the tightening of
gambling laws in some parts of Europe.
It has responded with the launch of a marketing campaign,
"Don't settle for less", drawing attention to the better odds
that it offers gamblers compared with bookmakers.
"We're going back to basics. We've simply gone for the value
message. Before you place a bet, why don't you check out
Betfair, because we believe that in many, many instances we have
better value than the competition," Morana said in an interview
with Reuters.
Betfair acts as an intermediary between gamblers wanting to
place a bet or offer odds to others, taking a commission on
their wins and generally offering better odds than traditional
bookmakers which take bets directly from customers.
On Monday, the company launched "Betfair Everywhere", which
enables customers who download the programme to see Betfair odds
appear against those of other betting firms when they visit
competitors' websites.
"Early signs are encouraging. Some of the early signs around
lapsed customers coming back are very strong," Morana said.
Morana, the company's finance director, is holding the CEO
role on a temporary basis ahead of the arrival of Breon
Corcoran, who will join the company in August from Irish
bookmaker Paddy Power Plc.
The company also confirmed Ed Wray would step down as
chairman to be replaced by ex-Railtrack chief executive and city
veteran Gerald Corbett.
Shares in Betfair, which have risen by 45 percent in the
past six months, were down 0.6 percent at 880 pence at 0835 GMT,
trading marginally ahead of the wider market.