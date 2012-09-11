(Corrects Betfair's flotation price in paragraph 8)
* Revenue growth slows as Olympics proves distraction
* H1 core revenue growth of 13 percent to 91.6 million
pounds
* Sees over 60 mln stg of bets on Murray's U.S. Open final
win
* CFO Morana to step down once successor identified
* Shares down 2.8 pct
LONDON, Sept 11 Olympics mania sapped interest
in betting on sports such as soccer and horse racing in recent
weeks, online gambling exchange Betfair said on
Tuesday, eating into revenues at the company which offers an
alternative to traditional bookmakers.
Betfair, set up 12 years ago, said like-for-like revenue
adjusted for the impact of regulation was only marginally higher
since the start of August against the same period a year before.
That compares with core revenue growth of 13 percent to 91.6
million pounds ($146.7 million) in the three months through
July, helped by the Euro 2012 soccer tournament, though the
company said its performance was broadly in line with
expectations for the year to date, thanks to its strong first
quarter.
Before the Olympics, bookmakers had been cautious about the
impact of the Games, noting that many of the sports were not big
betting markets. That seems to have been the Betfair experience,
though punters staked more cash than before on the event.
"We had our best-ever Olympics with over twice as many
customers betting on the Games as they did in Beijing," Chief
Financial Officer Stephen Morana told reporters on a conference
call, referring to the previous Games four years ago, though he
conceded activity overall had been hit.
NOT AS EXCITING
"People haven't been betting or watching as much the regular
events that are on," he added. "The 2.40 at Redcar isn't quite
as exciting as the women's volleyball for instance, so you see a
natural cannibalisation from such as amazing sporting events as
the Olympics."
In contrast, Betfair said it had seen a record sum of over
60 million pounds of bets on Andy Murray's U.S. Open final win
over Novak Djokovic, which ended in the early hours of Tuesday,
London time.
Betfair shares fell by 2.8 percent to 727 pence by 0725 GMT.
The company floated in October 2010 at 13 pounds per share.
Betfair also said Morana would leave his position as chief
financial officer once a successor had been found, having served
as interim chief executive for several months and having been
with the business for a decade.
Breon Corcoran, previously chief operating officer at Irish
bookmaker Paddy Power, took over as chief executive last
month.
Corcoran will have to deal with regulatory issues in a
number of continental European markets and ensure revenue growth
picks up again. He said he would give more details on his plans
at the company's interim results in December.
Betfair has lodged a formal complaint with the European
Commission over new Cypriot gambling legislation, which it says
could lead to betting exchanges being prevented from operating
in their current format in Cyprus.
In Germany, a 5 percent federal turnover tax introduced in
July would make its exchange model unviable if applied, the
company warned.
($1 = 0.6246 British pounds)
