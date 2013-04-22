* Says private equity approach undervalues company
* Company plans trading statement next month to flesh out
strategy
* Shares trade 4 pct higher but below bid price
By Rhys Jones and Keith Weir
LONDON, April 22 Online gambling company Betfair
rejected a $1.4 billion takeover approach from private
equity firm CVC Capital Partners, saying it was too low
and had too many conditions attached.
The potential offer made on Friday by CVC, the largest
shareholder in Formula One motor racing, was pitched at 880
pence per share, valuing Betfair at around 912 million pounds
($1.4 billion).
Betfair stock, which was trading at 700 pence before CVC
said a week ago it was considering a bid, changed hands at 839p
by 0930 GMT on Monday, a discount to CVC's terms but up 4
percent on the day, indicating investors believe there are
further twists to come in the takeover tussle.
The online gambling sector is growing quickly and is seen as
ripe for consolidation. Betfair, founded in 2000, operates a
system that allows gamblers to bet against one another, removing
the middleman or bookie.
"CVC's opening gambit, while not a knock-out bid, is not too
far away from a valuation that would cause management and
investors cause for serious consideration," said analyst Nick
Batram at brokerage Peel Hunt.
"The risk for CVC and its partners is that they are merely a
stalking horse for a potential industry buyer who could pay much
more," Batram added.
TRADING UPDATE NEXT MONTH
Betfair floated in 2010 at a price of 13 pounds, but its
shares have tumbled since then, with analysts saying the company
has failed to clearly identify itself as a technology or
gambling company.
Chief Executive Breon Corcoran joined last August from
bookmaker Paddy Power and has started to cut costs and
pull out of markets such as Germany and Greece, where regulation
is unclear or taxation rates are regarded as too high.
Betfair plans a statement on May 7 to update investors on
its trading performance and progress on implementing Corcoran's
strategy. Its financial year runs until the end of April.
Betfair said its board had reviewed the proposal with its
advisers and "rejected it on the basis that it fundamentally
undervalues the company and its attractive prospects, and is
highly conditional".
CVC believes it could turn Betfair around more quickly by
running it as a private company, potentially leaving the
existing management team in place. It has been involved in the
gambling sector before, buying leading British bookmaker William
Hill in 1999 and floating it on the stock market three
years later.
CVC has teamed up with partners including Richard Koch and
Antony Ball to make an offer in cash or an alternative made up
of shares and loan notes in a new entity.
Koch, a co-founder of international strategy consultancy LEK
Consulting, holds a 6.5 percent stake in Betfair. Ball is a
non-executive director at Luxembourg-listed investment group
Brait and is the co-founder of its private equity business.
