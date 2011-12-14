* H1 EBITDA up 36 pct to 42.4 mln stg vs 37.4 mln consensus
* Core revenue up 12 pct in Q2, up 13 pct so far in Q3
* CFO Morana named interim CEO pending Corcoran's arrival
LONDON, Dec 14 Betfair Group
reported first half core earnings at the top end of
expectations, driven by a good start to the football season for
the world's largest betting exchange and rises in the number of
customers and the value of bets.
Betfair, founded 10 years ago by one-time professional
gambler Andrew Black and former JP Morgan trader Edward Wray,
said underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose 36 percent to 42.4 million pounds
($65.9 million)in the six months to October.
That was ahead of an average forecast of 37.4 million based
on a poll of 10 analysts supplied by the company.
Betfair generated core revenue growth of 12 percent
year-on-year in the second quarter, and it has risen 13 percent
so far in the third quarter. Group revenue rose 1 percent to
191.3 million pounds in the first-half.
"These results were driven by an excellent exchange
performance following a very positive start to the football
season and improved monetisation of activity," said departing
chief executive David Yu in a trading statement on Wednesday.
The group added in a separate statement that it has
appointed Chief Financial Officer Stephen Morana as interim
chief executive.
Yu is stepping down at the end of the month with former
Paddy Power Chief Operating Officer Breon Corcoran already named
as his permanent replacement starting in August.
Betfair is not a traditional bookmaker but instead acts as
an intermediary between gamblers wanting to place a bet or offer
odds to others, taking a commission on their winnings
Shares in Betfair, which have dived from 1,610 pence
shortly after its flotation last October, closed at 813 pence on
Tuesday, after climbing over 7 percent in the past month and
valuing the group at approximately 820 million pounds.