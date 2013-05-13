* CVC has until 1600 GMT Tuesday to decide on firm bid
* Company asked that CVC be given an extension
By Anjuli Davies and Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, May 13 Private equity firm CVC Capital
Partners has been given an extra 24 hours to commit to a firm
bid for online gambling company Betfair, in what would
be the biggest deal taking a British listed company private in
more than a year.
The extension, which required consent from Betfair's board
as well as Britain's Takeover Panel, signals the two sides are
working together on a mutually acceptable offer, instead of CVC
pursuing a hostile bid.
"They are not ready to part but they have not reached an
agreement yet," a person familiar with the matter said.
Betfair stock, which was trading at 700 pence before CVC
said on April 15 it was considering a bid, closed on Monday at
895 pence. CVC had previously been given 28 days to either make
an offer, walk away or extend the deadline.
They now have until 1600 GMT on Tuesday, Betfair said in a
statement, an unusually short extension.
"By this time either the co-offerors will announce that they
do not intend to make an offer for Betfair or the company will
seek a further extension of the deadline," Betfair said in a
statement.
On April 22, Betfair rejected a preliminary offer of 880
pence per share from CVC, saying the price was too low and had
too many strings attached.
Betfair's technology allows gamblers to bet online against
one another at their own prices. It is also offering more
conventional sports betting with odds set centrally to compete
with rivals in an expanding yet highly competitive sector.
Deals in which a publicly listed company is taken over by a
private entity, typically a private equity fund, helped drive a
boom in private equity dealmaking in 2006-2007.
They accounted for around half of private equity-backed
mergers and acquisitions in those years, according to Thomson
Reuters data, but that fell to just 12 percent of the total last
year.
The decline was partly a result of the financial crisis,
which made it harder to find financing for such deals. Falling
valuations also made it less appealing for company owners to
sell.
Since Betfair listed in 2010, the stock has tumbled from its
debut price of 13 pounds. Analysts said the company had failed
to clearly identify whether it was a technology or gambling
business.
Under Chief Executive Breon Corcoran, who joined from Irish
bookmaker Paddy Power last year, Betfair has withdrawn from
markets such as Greece and Germany, where regulations are not
clear cut or tax rates are punitive, and has cut 500 jobs to
help save 30 million pounds ($46.6 million) in costs.
Faced with the takeover approach, Betfair raised its profit
forecast and cost savings targets earlier this month.
CVC, which is the largest shareholder in Formula One motor
racing, believes it could turn Betfair around more quickly by
taking it private.
CVC often leaves management in place at companies it has
acquired. It has joined forces with Richard Koch and Antony
Ball, who own 6.5 percent of Betfair.