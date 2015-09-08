BRIEF-Treasury Wine Estates appoints Robert Foye as president, North America & LATAM
* Robert Foye, currently president & MD Asia and Europe, assumes role of president, North America & LATAM, effective 1 January 2018
DUBLIN, Sept 8 Betfair and Irish rival Paddy Power have agreed on a 5 billion pound ($7.7 billion) merger in a bid to secure leadership of Britain's highly competitive online gambling market.
Paddy Power shareholders will own 52 percent of the group with Betfair investors owning the rest, Betfair said in a statement, confirming terms of a provisional agreement announced last month.
($1 = 0.6502 pounds) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)
* Robert Foye, currently president & MD Asia and Europe, assumes role of president, North America & LATAM, effective 1 January 2018
* Qtrly U.S. same-Store sales were $34.2 million, down 5.7% from $36.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: