DUBLIN, Sept 8 Betfair and Irish rival Paddy Power have agreed on a 5 billion pound ($7.7 billion) merger in a bid to secure leadership of Britain's highly competitive online gambling market.

Paddy Power shareholders will own 52 percent of the group with Betfair investors owning the rest, Betfair said in a statement, confirming terms of a provisional agreement announced last month.

($1 = 0.6502 pounds)