* New firm to be called Paddy Power Betfair
* Betfair shareholders to get 0.4254 new shares in combined
group
* Paddy Power s'holders to get special dividend of 80 mln
euros
* Will be UK online betting market leader
* Both firms recommend shareholders to back deal
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, Sept 8 Betfair and Irish rival
Paddy Power have reached agreement on a 6 billion pound
($9.2 billion)combination, first set out last month and designed
to secure leadership of Britain's competitive online gambling
market.
As in a provisional deal announced in August, Paddy Power
shareholders will own 52 percent of the group with Betfair
investors owning the rest, if the deal is approved by
shareholders, Betfair said on Tuesday.
The betting sector has seen a string of deals this year, as
companies respond to tighter regulation and higher tax bills in
Britain and across Europe by looking to bulk up and better
compete in an online market buoyed by the increasing use of
mobiles and tablets.
Ladbrokes and Gala Coral struck an all-share deal in
July, while GVC Holdings last week agreed to buy
Bwin.party Digital Entertainment.
Under the latest deal, shareholders of Betfair - an
exclusively online business best known for technology which
allows gamblers to bet against each other as opposed to taking
odds offered by a bookmaker - will receive 0.4254 new shares in
the combined group in exchange for each Betfair share.
Paddy Power shareholders will receive a special dividend of
80 million euros.
The new group, which will be called Paddy Power Betfair and
whose stock market value would be some 6 billion pounds on the
basis of the combined valuations of the two partners, will be
market leader online in the UK with a share of 16 percent,
according to industry data.
That would surpass a merged Ladbrokes Coral group on 14
percent, as well as William Hill and privately owned
Bet365.
Betfair chief Breon Corcoran, formerly chief operating
officer at Paddy Power, will be CEO of the new group, which will
have a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange and a
secondary listing on the Irish Stock Exchange.
The combined group will target a dividend payout ratio of
approximately 50 per cent of profit after tax, the statement
said. Betfair said the deal was expected to secure recurring
annual pretax cost synergies of approximately 50 million pounds.
Shares in the two groups, which had shot higher on
announcement of the deal, were little changed on its
confirmation on Tuesday.
Both brands will operate side by side in Europe and will
operate Paddy Power's portfolio of almost 600 betting shops,
more than half in Britain.
Paddy Power was advised by Morgan Stanley and IBI
Corporate Finance on the deal. Betfair was advised by Goldman
Sachs.
($1 = 0.6502 pounds)
