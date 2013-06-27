Shanghai courts rule to freeze China Huishan's assets
April 10 China Huishan Dairy Holding Co Ltd said on Monday courts in Shanghai ruled to have the company's assets frozen, following an application by a creditor of the troubled dairy firm.
LONDON, June 27 Betfair Group PLC : * Betfair Group PLC final dividend 9 pence per share * Betfair Group PLC total dividend up 27 percent to 13
pence per share * Total underlying EBITDA of £73.3M (FY 2012: £86.0M) * Says its new strategy will lead to an acceleration of revenue growth in key
UK market * Sees Italy, Spain as potentially attractive sources of growth following
positive regulatory moves
April 10 China Huishan Dairy Holding Co Ltd said on Monday courts in Shanghai ruled to have the company's assets frozen, following an application by a creditor of the troubled dairy firm.
NEW YORK, April 10 Bill Cosby's "Little Bill" children's book series landed on a list of the 10 books Americans most often asked librarians to remove from shelves last year after he faced sex assault charges, according to a ranking released on Monday.