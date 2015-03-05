BRIEF-Church & Dwight reports Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Church & Dwight reports q1 reported EPS of $0.51; adjusted EPS of $0.52 exceeds Q1 outlook
March 5 Betfair Group Plc
* Q3 revenue up 20% to £114.6m
* Ebitda up 17% to £23.6m (up 51% excluding uk poc duty)
* Full-Year fy15 ebitda now expected to be between £113m and £118m
* KP Tissue Inc qtrly basic loss per share c$0.06