* Betfair says drawing gamblers with simpler sports betting
* Shares well below 950p takeover price rejected last month
LONDON, June 27 Betfair is attracting
more gamblers to its website with simpler products, the online
betting company said on Thursday, defending its strategy after
rejection of a 1 billion pound ($1.5 billion) takeover bid.
Launched in 2000 as an innovative online exchange where
gamblers could bet against each other, the company now also
offers more conventional fixed-odds betting on sports events to
cater for a broader audience.
This strategy pursued by Chief Executive Breon Corcoran was
an important factor in the rejection of a 950 pence per share
bid from private equity firm CVC Capital Partners in May.
Betfair had floated at 13 pounds in 2010 amid great
excitement about the potential of the exchange but the shares
had fallen below seven pounds before CVC's approach in April.
Betfair shares edged lower to 823p by 0805 GMT, having
slipped since the bid talks failed.
CVC had wanted Betfair to refocus on its betting exchange.
But Corcoran is pursuing a plan to broaden and simplify the
product range, bringing Betfair into more direct competition
with bookmakers including market leader William Hill.
Corcoran refused to go into details of what CVC had wanted
to do with the company. Their plan envisaged the chief
executive, hired last year from Irish bookmaker Paddy Power
, staying on in the top job when the company delisted.
"I'm very happy leading a public company," he said.
SLIMMING DOWN
Betfair has had an 18 percent increase in customer numbers
in Britain and Ireland over the last six months, Corcoran said,
noting that the new sports product appealed to gamblers who
found the exchange model too complex.
"At its core, Betfair is an exchange," said Corcoran. "What
we're doing now is giving customers what they get elsewhere but
with us they also get the exchange."
Corcoran is slimming down Betfair, pulling out of markets
such as Germany, Greece, Russia and Brazil where regulations are
not clear cut and also targeting savings of 30 million pounds.
Analyst Ivor Jones of Numis described Betfair as a "work in
progress".
"Substantial changes have been made which we believe will
pay off, and pay off at an accelerating rate once the revenue
effect of withdrawing from some countries diminishes," Jones
said in a research note, rating the shares a "Buy".
Betfair reported underlying profit of 73.3 million pounds in
the year to the end of April on revenues of 387 million pounds,
confirming provisional figures given during its bid defence.