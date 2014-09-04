LONDON, Sept 4 Betting on the soccer World Cup
helped to drive quarterly revenues and profit at Betfair
to record levels, the online gambling company said on
Thursday.
Core profit rose 39 percent to 34.5 million pounds ($56.8
million) in the three months to the end of July, with revenues
up by 30 percent to 117 million pounds.
"We are encouraged by the performance in the first quarter
and the momentum of the business, and accordingly remain
confident that we can deliver our expectations for the full
year," Chief Executive Breon Corcoran said in a statement.
Analysts welcomed the trading statement, which covers the
first three months of the company's financial year, and Betfair
shares had risen 5 pence to 11 pounds by 0710 GMT.
Betfair operates an exchange that allows gamblers to bet
against each other and has sought to attract more mainstream
customers by developing products where the bookmaker sets the
odds centrally.
An advisory group has urged investors to take the unusual
step of rejecting Betfair's annual report at its shareholder
meeting later on Thursday because of concerns over accounting.
Pensions and Investment Research Consultants (PIRC) has said
that dividends and share buybacks worth more than 60 million
pounds paid between 2011 and 2013 were "illegal" because Betfair
had insufficient distributable reserves to cover them.
Betfair has accused PIRC of misrepresenting the facts.
Corcoran noted that Betfair had itself flagged what he called a
"technical issue" in its annual report and had taken action to
tackle it.
"Management moved quickly to resolve the issue and brought
it to the attention of shareholders," he told reporters, adding
the company had one of the strongest balance sheets in the
industry.
The company has said that funds to cover payouts had been
held by a subsidiary rather than at parent company level and
that this oversight had now been rectified. It has said it
expects strong support from shareholders at its meeting.
($1 = 0.6079 British Pounds)
(Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Mark Potter)