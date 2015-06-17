(Adds dropped words to second paragraph)
LONDON, June 17 Online gambling company Betfair
posted a better than expected rise in full-year profit
on Wednesday, led by strong revenue growth and a big surge in
new customers.
The company, whose main exchange product allows gamblers to
bet against each other, said core profit for the year to April
30 rose 32 percent to 120.2 million pounds ($188 million), ahead
of raised guidance of 113-118 million pounds given by the firm
in March.
Revenue grew 21 percent to 476.5 million pounds with double
digit growth across sports, gaming and Betfair U.S. New
customers rose by 65 percent on the back of strong marketing,
new products and a boost from the 2014 soccer World Cup.
Active customers increased by half to 1.7 million.
Betfair has benefited from a slimmed operation focused on
more secure markets and higher product and marketing spend,
while growth has also been boosted by avoiding heavy costs and
regulations associated with betting shops that rivals such as
William Hill and Ladbrokes contend with.
Future profits however will be hit by a new UK tax on
profits from bets made by its UK-based customers, which crimped
full-year income by 19 million pounds. The move closed a
loophole that allowed bookmakers to minimise tax bills on online
earnings by basing operations offshore in places like Gibraltar.
Betfair said it was upbeat on prospects despite the new tax
regime. Current trading was good, the firm said, adding it was
confident of delivering on expectations for its new fiscal year.
Shares in Betfair closed at 2,514 pence on Tuesday, having
reached a record high of 2,724p earlier this month.
($1 = 0.6395 pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment, editing by James Davey)