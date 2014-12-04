LONDON Dec 4 Online gambling company Betfair
plans a cash return of 200 million pounds ($314
million) to shareholders and higher dividend payouts after
posting a 51 percent rise in first half earnings.
The firm, which operates an exchange that allows gamblers to
bet against each other, said on Thursday it made core earnings
(EBITDA) of 73.9 million pounds in the six months to Oct. 31, on
revenue up 26 percent to 237.6 million pounds.
The revenue growth was driven by strong customer base
growth, the soccer World Cup and favourable sports results.
Betfair, which ended the period with 271.4 million pounds of
cash, increased its interim dividend by 50 percent to 9 pence a
share and raised its medium term dividend payout target to
approximately 50 percent of earnings.
It upped its forecast of core profit in the 2014-15 year to
97-103 million pounds to reflect the first half performance and
"the momentum we take into the second half".
Shares in Betfair, up 27 percent so far this year, closed
Wednesday at 1,368 pence, valuing the business at 1.44 billion
pounds.
(1 US dollar = 0.6380 British pound)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)