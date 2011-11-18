* Weiss to become Wonga's chief operating officer
* Betfair shares up 0.1 percent

By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Nov 18 Betfair's Chief
Commercial Officer Niall Wass is leaving to join short-term loan
provider Wonga as chief operating officer, having been
overlooked for the role of chief executive at the world's
biggest betting exchange.
Wonga, founded by South African entrepreneur Errol Damelin,
confirmed on Friday that it had appointed Wass as chief
operating officer after sources told Reuters he had taken up the
position at the 'payday loan' provider.
"I'm delighted to welcome Niall on board and he will be a
real asset as we continue to build a world-class consumer and
technology business," Wonga's founder and Chief Executive Errol
Damelin said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters.
Wonga offers individuals short-term loans of up to 1,000
pounds ($1,579) which are intended as an alternative to
traditional lines of credit such as credit cards and personal
loans, and as a means of avoiding unauthorised bank overdrafts.
However, it has faced criticism over its very high annual
percentage rate, currently listed on wonga.com as 4,214 percent,
which critics say takes advantage of the financially vulnerable.
Earlier this year, Wonga received funding of 73 million
pounds from a consortium led by technology investment firm Oak
Investment Partners. The Sunday Telegraph reported in August
that it had sounded out advisors over a possible future IPO.
A spokesman for Betfair confirmed Wass's departure.
"Niall played a key role in bringing Betfair to where it
stands today and we wish him every success in the future," a
Betfair spokesman told Reuters.
The betting exchange last week appointed Paddy Power's
chief operating officer Breon Corcoran as its new chief
executive, ignoring the claims of Wass, who had emerged as the
strongest internal candidate, according to a source with primary
knowledge of the appointment.
Weiss has been at Betfair for eight years, playing a pivotal
role in the growth of a business which transformed the UK's
gambling industry by acting as an intermediary between gamblers
wanting to place a bet or offer odds to others.
The company has had a tough time since its flotation in
2009, however, hindered by changes to online gambling laws in
some European countries and intensifying online competition from
traditional bookmakers such as William Hill and
Ladbrokes.
Its shares slumped from a price of 1,610 pence shortly after
the flotation to a low of 550 pence earlier this year and
current Chief Executive David Yu said in June he planned to step
down next year.
Shares in Betfair closed up 0.1 percent to 750 pence,
valuing the business at 787 million pounds.
($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)
