BRIEF-Damartex Q3 revenue rises to 205.2 million euros
* Q3 revenue 205.2 million euros ($220.9 million) versus 174.4 million euros year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2oOCpWw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 11 Betfair Group Plc
* Final dividend 14 pence per share
* Year underlying EBITDA up 24 pct to 91.1 million pounds
* Full year dividend up 54 pct to 20.0 pence per share
* Says strong trading has continued into new financial year, looks forward to building on momentum during World Cup soccer. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Writing by Keith Weir, 44 20 7542 8022)
* FY net income group share EUR 22.8 million ($24.55 million)versus EUR 25.8 million year ago