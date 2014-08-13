Aug 13 Betfair Group Plc

* Switches to a b2b model in Australasia

* Sold its 50% stake in betfair Australasia pty limited ("betfair australia") to joint-venture partner crown resorts limited

* Concurrently entered into an agreement with crown to continue to provide its betting exchange in australasia under a b2b model

* Received aus$10m as consideration for its equity stake