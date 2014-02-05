Gold ticks higher, but more losses expected
LONDON Gold recovered from a two-week low on Wednesday as speculators locked in some profit from recent losses, but some analysts expect further weakness due to easing political risks.
Reuters Market Eye - The Nifty February put option with a 5,850 strike saw the highest increase in positions across contracts on Tuesday, according to exchange data.
5,850 strike February put's outstanding positions rose by 1.75 million shares to 1.87 million shares on Tuesday.
The strike price compared with the spot NSE's 6,000.90 point close on Tuesday.
The strike price is puzzling traders given that investments in options are typically done in 100 point increments.
The Nifty was up 0.2 percent at 6,012 at 1:25 p.m.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
SEOUL Hyundai Motor forecast a gradual earnings recovery after posting a smaller-than-expected 21 percent fall in quarterly profit as sales of higher-margin cars cushioned the impact of a U.S. recall and revenue decline in China.