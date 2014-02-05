Stock brokers engage in trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai February 14, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The Nifty February put option with a 5,850 strike saw the highest increase in positions across contracts on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

5,850 strike February put's outstanding positions rose by 1.75 million shares to 1.87 million shares on Tuesday.

The strike price compared with the spot NSE's 6,000.90 point close on Tuesday.

The strike price is puzzling traders given that investments in options are typically done in 100 point increments.

The Nifty was up 0.2 percent at 6,012 at 1:25 p.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)