(Adds shares, details)
March 31 Online betting firm Betsson
said on Friday it was lowering its targeted dividend payout
ratio to boost its ability to make acquisitions, sending shares
lower.
* Betsson said in a statement its new policy, in effect as
of 2017, was an ambition to distribute up to 50 pct of net
earnings.
* Earlier policy stated an ambition to distribute up to 75
percent of income after tax to shareholders.
* Betsson said decision to change dividend policy in order
to increase company's financial capabilities to be active in
consolidation of gaming industry.
* Betsson shares down 2.5 pct at 1155 GMT vs a 1.3 pct rise
ahead of the news.
* "The new dividend policy gives Betsson increased
capabilities to make acquisitions, which the Board believes will
add long-term value to shareholders," Betsson Chairman Pontus
Lindwall said in a statement.
Source text for Eikon:
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)