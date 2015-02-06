Feb 6 Betsson Ab

* Q4 operating income amounted to SEK 252.5 (150.0) million

* Q4, revenue increased by 24 percent and amounted to SEK 814.7 (655.5) million

* Says Betsson's board of directors proposes a transfer to shareholders of SEK 549.3 (421.5) million, which is equivalent to SEK 11.94 (9.71) per share.

* Reuters poll mean forecast showed Betsson revenues 835 mln SEK, operating profit 255 mln, dividend 11.9 SEK/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oskar von Bahr)