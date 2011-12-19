* Has raised 158 mln stg under firm placing

* Wants to raise further 42 mln stg

* Sees more deals as banks pull back support from companies

By Simon Meads

LONDON, Dec 19 Better Capital, the listed private equity group established by Jon Moulton, is hoping to raise up to 200 million pounds ($311 million) to buy more struggling companies across the British Isles over the next two years.

A total of 158 million pounds has been raised under a firm placing towards a second fund, Better Capital said in a statement on Monday, adding it was targeting a further 42 million.

The firm, founded by Jon Moulton after an acrimonious split with his partners at turnaround group Alchemy Partners, has already spent most of the money it raised for its first investment fund some two years ago.

Better Capital's portfolio includes business luxury yachts maker Fairline and the British arm of Reader's Digest. It has spent some 94 percent of its 203.8-million-pound first fund on a portfolio of eight companies.

Like Alchemy, Better Capital has focused on buying struggling companies in Britain and Ireland and turning them around.

"We expect banks to increasingly pull back from their support of distressed companies, as tough economic conditions persist and regulation forces banks to divest of equity," Moulton said in a statement.

"These factors should only increase the opportunities for Better Capital Fund II," he added.

In some cases banks have been pushing struggling businesses into administration rather than injecting money themselves or taking control of the equity in companies.

Better Capital shares closed flat at around 122.5 pence.

The group said it will hold an extraordinary general meeting in January to approve the fundraising and a conversion to a cell company structure, a move it said would create cost efficiencies.