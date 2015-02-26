BRIEF-ZYNP to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
Feb 26 Better Life Commercial Chain Share Co Ltd
* Says 2014 preliminary net profit down 15 percent y/y at 353.1 million yuan ($56.41 million)
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2593 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says board elects Wang Dongxiao as chairman, Zhang Xingming, Li Fuzhong as vice chairmen