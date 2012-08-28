TEL AVIV Aug 28 California-based venture Better
Place has secured a 40 million euro ($50 million) loan from the
European Investment Bank (EIB) to further develop its global
electric car network.
About 30 million euros will be used to finalise network
deployments and fund operations in Denmark while the rest of the
loan will be used for similar purposes in Israel, Better Place
said on Tuesday.
This is the company's first credit facility from a financial
institution.
"The credit facility gives us a more flexible, balanced
capital structure that allows us to expand our operations
without solely relying on equity," Better Place founder and
Chief Executive Shai Agassi said. "We look forward to continued
collaboration with EIB as our European operations grow."
Better Place's model combines charging terminals with
battery swap stations in order to extend the driving range. In
Denmark, its network already connects Copenhagen to Aarhus.
"Our goal is to continue to work with European institutions
and partners who share our vision for electric transport so that
one day you can drive from Copenhagen to Paris in a fully
electric car by switching batteries along the way," Agassi said.
In Israel, the company's first market, more than half of the
planned network of battery switch stations is available for use
by customers. In Israel and Denmark combined, the company has
more than 500 Renault Fluence ZE electric cars with switchable
batteries on the roads.
Better Place has raised more than $750 million of equity
financing from investors including HSBC and holding company
Israel Corp.