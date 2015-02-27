BRUSSELS Feb 27 The global beer market is set
to grow by around 2 percent this year as China recovers from a
sharp slowdown, beer market specialists Plato Logic said on
Friday.
The world market expanded by less than 1 percent last year
due to lower or muted consumption in four of the world's five
largest beer markets, which account for more than 50 percent of
all beer drunk globally.
Of the five, consumption in China was essentially flat, and
a further decline occurred in Russia, which banned sales of beer
at roadside stalls and kiosks at the start of 2013.
The United States and Germany registered low growth.
Consumption in Brazil increased thanks to its hosting the soccer
World Cup.
"We currently project that China will resume
mid-single-digit growth, where each percentage point of growth
now has a 0.25 percent impact on the global top-line figure,"
Plato Logic said in a statement.
In 2013, the global market grew by only 0.2 percent.
The big four brewers, AB InBev, SABMiller,
Heineken and Carlsberg, retained a combined
market share of over 50 percent last year, when Heineken lager
overtook Carlsberg's Baltika as Europe's leading brand.
