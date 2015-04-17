PRAGUE, April 17 Talks between Czech brewer
Lobkowicz Group and a fund managed by private equity
group Enterprise Investors to take a stake in the beer-maker
have been terminated, the brewer said on Friday.
"Pivovar Lobkowicz Group hereby announces that according to
the company's information, the negotiations between the main
shareholders of PLG and a fund managed by Enterprise Investors
as a potential buyer of a stake in the company have been
terminated," Lobkowicz said in a statement.
"As a result, the negotiated transaction will not occur."
Lobkowicz is the country's fifth largest brewer by sales and
operates seven breweries in the Czech Republic.
