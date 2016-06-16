By Luc Cohen
| NEW YORK, June 16
NEW YORK, June 16 Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney
stands poised to score a victory that has eluded more than 40
U.S. public officials who took on the powerful U.S. soda
industry, if the city council votes on Thursday as expected to
slap a tax on sweetened drinks.
After a bitter, months-long battle, the city council will
vote on a proposed 1.5 cent-per-ounce tax on sugary and diet
drinks. The council already approved the plan in a preliminary
vote last week, and the votes are not expected to change.
The City of Brotherly Love would be the biggest U.S. city to
have such a tax. The much smaller Berkeley, California, is the
only other.
Similar efforts, including several spearheaded by former New
York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, were defeated after intense
lobbying from organizations like the American Beverage
Association, which opposes the Philadelphia move and represents
Coca-Cola Co and PepsiCo Inc.
The Philadelphia tax would mark a major victory for health
advocates who say sugary drinks cause obesity and diabetes. But
experts noted that those concerns were not the focus for Kenney
and other backers of the tax as they took on critics complaining
that "nanny state" public health measures intrude into
residents' personal lives.
Instead, Kenney rewrote the soda-tax advocate's playbook. He
played up the benefits of the cash injection from the tax into
the city's depleted coffers. In the first year, the tax is
projected to raise $91 million, and he pledged to spend funds on
public programs such as universal pre-kindergarten.
The strategic shift could lend momentum to movements in San
Francisco, neighboring Oakland, California and Boulder,
Colorado. Residents of those cities will vote in November on
similar taxes, which could deal further blows to a U.S. soft
drink industry already beleaguered by declining soda
consumption.
With Americans growing wary of sugary products, U.S. soda
consumption fell for the 11th straight year in 2015, according
to Euromonitor data.
AVOIDING THE BLOOMBERG TRAP
Bloomberg made public health a centerpiece of his tenure as
New York City mayor between 2002 and 2013. He moved to limit
smoking in parks and restaurants, ban transfats, and require
calorie counts posted in some restaurants.
On soda, he pushed for a tax, then a ban on soda purchases
with food stamps, and finally a much-lampooned limit on the size
of sugary drinks. These efforts were ultimately struck down,
with critics decrying the moves toward a "nanny state."
The strategy worked in Britain, where a new soft drinks levy
was announced in March after officials emphasized the country's
obesity crisis, saying it cost the economy billions of pounds a
year and was a huge burden on the state-funded health system.
The approach never worked in Philadelphia. Michael Nutter,
the previous mayor, twice tried to pass a soda tax as a health
initiative and a way to plug a budget shortfall. He was unable
to push it through city council.
Kenney, who became Philadelphia mayor in January, had made a
campaign pledge to provide universal pre-kindergarten, and he
kept that issue as his focus. A spokeswoman said complex state
laws on taxation made enacting a citywide soda tax the best
option to raise revenue for that signature proposal.
"I was a relatively small player in the debate here," said
Thomas Farley, who became the city's health commissioner in
February after working for the Bloomberg administration in a
similar role.
"This was the mayor's plan, not my plan, (but) I absolutely
embraced it."
Bloomberg personally contributed funding to support
Philadelphia's pro-tax campaigners.
FIZZING WESTWARD
Opponents of Philadelphia's soda tax argued that the measure
will disproportionately hurt the poor and prompt Philadelphians
to travel to nearby suburbs to buy soda.
Out west, Boulder hopes to use revenue from a soda tax on
health programs, and San Francisco and Oakland officials would
recommend but not require the funds raised to go toward obesity
and diabetes prevention.
When Berkeley passed its soda tax in 2014, industry groups
dismissed the measure as a fluke given the city's largely white
population and reputation as a hotbed for liberal measures.
But Philadelphia is the fifth largest U.S. city with 1.6
million people. "No one can trivialize it as they can trivialize
Berkeley," said Larry Tramutola, a California political
strategist who worked on the Berkeley campaign and is currently
leading the San Francisco and Oakland efforts.
(Additional reporting by Melissa Fares in New York; editing by
Josephine Mason and David Gregorio)