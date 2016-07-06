(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show the council discussed the ballot's wording but did not vote on it, removes reference to June meeting in 2nd paragraph)

July 6 City councilmembers in Albany, California discussed on Tuesday the wording of a proposal to put a planned soda tax to a popular vote in November, as efforts to stem sugary drink consumption gained momentum across the country.

* Albany's city council had previously voted in support of placing the measure on the ballot, but on Tuesday they examined the ordinance's exact wording

* The city council will hold a final vote on the issue on July 18. Councilman Nick Pilch said he expected that would likely be a "formality."

* Philadelphia approved a tax last month, which was seen as a game-changer after similar measures failed in other large cities. Berkeley, California approved a soda tax in 2014. (Reporting By Luc Cohen)