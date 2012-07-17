July 17 Beverly Hills Wealth Management, a
boutique investment advisory firm catering to the rich, has
tapped a veteran adviser to open a new division for the firm
focusing on public agency funds.
Andy Fass, a 30-year industry veteran, joined the
California-based firm on Tuesday from Robert W. Baird & Co,
where he managed $140 million in client assets.
"The business has changed considerably since I started many,
many years ago," added Fass, who said he sought a more
entrepreneurial environment after spending the bulk of his
wealth management career at big Wall Street firms.
In his new role, Fass will be based out of the firm's new
Roseville, California office and overseeing the expansion of its
Public Agency Financial Advisory division, which provides
investment management, reporting, compliance and other
operational support services for public agency funds.
"I was looking personally for a firm that is growing and
offering advisers a new opportunity," said Fass, referring to
the two-year-old Beverly Hills Wealth Management firm founded by
former Morgan Stanley veteran Margaret "Mag" Black-Scott. "The
future lies in this side of the business."
Fass, most recently a senior vice president and branch
manager at Baird, had also previously been a district sales
manager at Morgan Stanley, where he oversaw roughly 370
advisers. Prior to that, he was at Wachovia Securities.
Fass hopes to eventually expand his firm's new public agency
division to 30 offices with 100 advisers over the next five
years, he said.
Fass joins former Baird veteran Steven Stahlberg, who moved
to Beverly Hills Wealth in June to head its western division,
primarily in northern California.