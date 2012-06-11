June 11 Beverly Hills Wealth Management, a
boutique investment advisory firm catering to the rich, has
hired a veteran wealth manager to head its western division as
the firm eyes expansion in the region.
Steven Stahlberg, who is a more than 30-year industry
veteran, joined the California-based firm last week after
longtime managerial roles at Wachovia, Morgan Stanley and
most recently Robert W. Baird & Co, where he was heavily
involved in recruiting and retaining seasoned advisers.
Stahlberg said his decision to take on his new role was
largely rooted in the opportunity to work again with former
Morgan Stanley vice chairman Margaret "Mag" Black-Scott, who
founded the firm in 2010.
"Leadership from the top is very important to the industry,"
Stahlberg said in an interview on Monday. "I really like the
entrepreneurial spirit of what the firm is offering. It's a very
open platform where brokers can tap into different products and
services."
In his new role, Stahlberg will be in charge of expanding
the firm's presence in both the northern California area and
nationally. Much of Stahlberg's track record includes hiring in
the region.
At Wachovia, where he spent the bulk of his management
career, Stahlberg brought on board more than 100 seasoned
advisers in northern California and Nevada. While at Morgan
Stanley, where he was a district manager, he helped his region
become the number-two district from the worst-performing
overall. During that time, he hired 28 advisers with more than
$23 million in gross revenue over a six-month period.
Stahlberg said he hopes to leverage his recruiting
experience and also benefit from what many in the industry see
as a growing trend of breakaway brokers from larger Wall Street
firms.
"I think there's a lot of discontent in the industry right
now, especially with the bigger firms," Stahlberg said,
referring to the expansion of top U.S. brokerages to an upwards
of 17,000 advisers in size. "It's become very impersonal."