Feb 13 Beverly Hills Wealth Management, a boutique investment advisory firm catering to the rich, said on Monday it hired a veteran Morgan Stanley broker to join the two-year-old firm.

Adviser Bart Albrigo, a 24-year industry veteran with Morgan Stanley roots dating back more than a decade, joined Beverly Hills Wealth Management in Phoenix, Arizona. He managed about $40 million in client assets.

Albrigo was most recently based in Arizona with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, the largest U.S. brokerage which resulted from the merger of Morgan Stanley's wealth management unit and Citigroup Inc's Smith Barney in 2009.

At Morgan Stanley, Albrigo focused on wealth building and capital preservation for private clients and charitable foundations.

California-based Beverly Hills Wealth Management was founded in 2010 by Margaret "Mag" Black-Scott, a former vice chairman at Morgan Stanley.

Albrigo is the latest Morgan Stanley recruit for Beverly Hills Wealth, which said in July it hired former Morgan Stanley broker Anita Brown as a senior vice president and wealth manager.