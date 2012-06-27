An employee checks a customers' feedback book next to a Bharti Airtel logo inside its shop in Kolkata May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Standard Chartered sees upside in some Indian stocks in which bad news have had a "disproportionate impact".

StanChart identifies potential gainers as: ACC(ACC.NS) and Ambuja Cements (ABUJ.NS); mobile operators Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) and Idea Cellular (IDEA.NS); gas utilities Petronet LNG (PLNG.NS) and GAIL (GAIL.NS); road builder IRB Infrastructure (IRBI.NS); and tyre maker Apollo Tyres (APLO.NS).

By contrast, drug makers Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN.NS) and Cipla (CIPL.NS) have not priced in enough of the potential impact from the government's move to more closely regulate drug pricing.

"The current despair" over governmental and institutional decision making has led to "irrational fears" and/or "stocks being pummelled multiple times for the same news," StanChart says.