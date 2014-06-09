June 9 Beijing Bewinner Communications Co Ltd

* Says to acquire 82.97 percent stake in Zm SoftWare Technology Co for about 361.8 million yuan ($57.98 million) via share issue and cash

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/pex89v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2396 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)