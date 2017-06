Beyonce, who announced her pregnancy earlier in the day, rubs her stomach after performing ''Love On Top'' at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

NEW YORK R&B superstar Beyonce has given birth to a baby girl in New York, media outlets reported on Sunday.

The first child of the singing star, 30, and rap mogul husband Jay-Z, 42, whose real name is Shawn Carter, was delivered late Saturday in a private wing of Lenox Hill Hospital, according to the New York Daily News and others.

Representatives for the singer and her husband did not immediately return requests confirmation.