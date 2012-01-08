NEW YORK Jan 8 R&B superstar Beyonce has given birth to a baby girl in New York, media outlets reported on Sunday.

The first child of the singing star, 30, and rap mogul husband Jay-Z, 42, whose real name is Shawn Carter, was delivered late Saturday in a private wing of Lenox Hill Hospital, according to the New York Daily News and others.

Representatives for the singer and her husband did not immediately return requests confirmation.

Beyonce, whose hits include "Beautiful Liar" and "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on it)," showed off her pregnancy on stage earlier in the year at the MTV video awards, performing her song "Love On Top" and telling the audience to stand up. "I want you to feel the love that's growing inside of me," she said at the time. (Reporting by Christine Kearney, editing by Bob Tourtellotte)