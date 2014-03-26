BRIEF-First South Bancorp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.20
* First South Bancorp Inc qtrly total non-interest income was $3.3 million compared to $3.6 million in prior year quarter
March 26 Beyondsoft Corp
* Says terminates plan to take Camelot Information Systems private as Camelot's shareholders have accepted other merger agreements
* BSB Bancorp Inc reports first quarter results - year over year earnings growth of 44%