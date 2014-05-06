TEL AVIV May 6 Bezeq Israel Telecom
subsidiary Walla Communications agreed to sell its classified
ads website Yad2 to Axel Springer Digital Classifieds for 788
million shekels ($228 million) in cash.
Axel Springer Digital Classifieds is a joint venture 70
percent owned by German media company Axel Springer
and 30 percent by the General Atlantic fund.
Walla said after adjustments, which it did not detail, the
price was expected to reach 806 million shekels.
"Besides the consideration of price, it was important for us
to choose a buyer who could guarantee the continued development
and success of Yad2," Walla Chief Executive Ilan Yeshua said in
a statement on Tuesday. "Axel Springer is a strategic investor
that owns a great number of classified ad sites around the
world."
Yad2, founded in 2005, is Israel's leading classified ads
site. Walla bought 75 percent of Yad2 four years ago for 117
million shekels and acquired the remaining 25 percent last
November for 50 million shekels.
Since it was acquired by Walla, Yad2 has doubled its revenue
and nearly tripled its profit. It has 16 million visits every
month with over 10,000 ads uploaded daily. Over half the traffic
on the site is through mobile devices.
Bezeq is Israel's largest telecoms group.
The deal is subject to regulatory approval
($1 = 3.4579 Israeli Shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)