TEL AVIV Feb 2 B Communications, the
controlling shareholder in Bezeq Israel Telecom, has
sold a 4.18 percent stake in the country's largest telecoms
group for 982 million shekels ($248 million).
The sale of 115.5 million shares at 8.5 shekels each reduces
its stake in Bezeq to 26.34 percent, B Communications
said on Tuesday.
Shares in Bezeq closed at 8.798 shekels on Monday in Tel
Aviv. They opened down 3.9 percent at 8.447 shekels on Tuesday.
"We acted fast and sold the shares at a minimum discount,"
said Doron Turgeman, chief executive of B Communications. "We
continue to believe in Bezeq's long-term strategy and in our
holding in Bezeq."
($1 = 3.9548 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)