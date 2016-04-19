BRIEF-Semisysco signs contract worth 2.78 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.78 billion won contract to provide display inspection equipment
JERUSALEM, April 19 Bezeq Israel Telecom said on Tuesday it accepted pre-commitments totalling 714 million shekels ($190 million) from institutional investors ahead of a planned public bond offering.
Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, said overall investor demand reached 1.2 billion shekels.
Standard & Poor's Maalot rated the bonds, a widening of an existing series that mature in late 2025, at 'AA', while Midroog - the Israeli affiliate of Moody's Investors Service, rated them 'Aa2'.
Bezeq's series 9 bonds, which are being expanded, were down 0.2 percent to yield 2.84 percent in morning trade in Tel Aviv.
($1 = 3.7656 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
* Says 3 billion won worth of its 2nd series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 789,887 shares of the company at 3,798 won/share as of May 23