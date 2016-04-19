JERUSALEM, April 19 Bezeq Israel Telecom said on Tuesday it accepted pre-commitments totalling 714 million shekels ($190 million) from institutional investors ahead of a planned public bond offering.

Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, said overall investor demand reached 1.2 billion shekels.

Standard & Poor's Maalot rated the bonds, a widening of an existing series that mature in late 2025, at 'AA', while Midroog - the Israeli affiliate of Moody's Investors Service, rated them 'Aa2'.

Bezeq's series 9 bonds, which are being expanded, were down 0.2 percent to yield 2.84 percent in morning trade in Tel Aviv.

