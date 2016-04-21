JERUSALEM, April 21 Bezeq Israel Telecom
said on Thursday it raised 769 million shekels ($205
million) in a bond offering to institutional investors and to
the public.
Earlier this week, Bezeq - Israel's largest telecoms group -
accepted pre-commitments of 714 million from institutions. The
rest of the bids came from the public on Wednesday, it said in a
statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
The offering is for an expansion of Bezeq's series 9 bonds
that mature in late 2025. Their price was down 0.4
percent to yield 2.89 percent in morning trade in Tel Aviv. Its
yield has risen 5 basis points since Tuesday.
($1 = 3.7680 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)