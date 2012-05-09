BRIEF-ChipMOS Technologies reports May revenue up 3.7 pct
* May revenue rose 3.7 percent to twd 1.526 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 Bezeq Israel Telecom :
* Q1 net profit 582 mln shekels vs 407 mln shekels
* Q1 revenue 2.74 bln shekels vs 2.91 bln shekels
* Forecast in Reuters poll to post Q1 net profit of 531 mln shekels, revenue of 2.72 bln shekels (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
* Says it plans to buy 187.5 million shares of KongHong company ISU Petasys Asia Ltd, a printed circuit board firm, for 33.75 billion won