TEL AVIV, March 6 Bezeq Israel Telecom
on Wednesday named Stella Handler, previously the chairwoman of
its chief competitor, HOT Telecommunications, as its new chief
executive.
Handler succeeds Avi Gabbay, who announced in January he
would step down. Handler will take over as CEO
of Israel's largest telecoms group in April.
"Stella is one of the most experienced and esteemed managers
in the Israeli economy in general and the communications market
in particular," Bezeq Chairman Shaul Elovitch said in a
statement.
Bezeq has undergone deep changes in the past few years as
Israel's telecom industry has faced increased competition.
Its net profit fell 38 percent in the third quarter as its
mobile phone unit suffered intense competition from the entry of
six new operators, which sparked a price war.
Bezeq also faces increased competition in the landline phone
market, in which it was once a monopoly.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by John Wallace)