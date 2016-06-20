JERUSALEM, June 20 Bezeq Israel Telecom , Israel's largest telecoms group, said on Monday its board approved the appointment of Allon Raveh as chief financial officer.

Raveh will assume his position in October, replacing Dudu Mizrahi who had previously announced his resignation.

Over the past nine years, Raveh has been vice president of business development at holding company Israel Corp and CFO of ZIM Shipping Services.

Most recently he was CFO of XT Holdings and Shipping. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)