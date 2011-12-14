TEL AVIV Dec 14 Bezeq Israel Telecom
plans to build a fibre-optic network to bring ultra
high-speed Internet access to its customers throughout the
country, Israel's largest telecom group said on Wednesday.
CEO Avi Gabbay declined to comment at a news conference on
how much Bezeq would invest in the network but noted the company
invested about 25 percent of its revenue a year, well above the
European average for the telecom sector of 15 percent.
In the 12 months through the third quarter of 2011 Bezeq
invested 1.2 billion shekels ($316 million).
In 2012 Bezeq will complete the first phase of its
next-generation network, bringing Internet speeds of up to 100
megabits per second to over 2 million customers.
Currently, 39 percent of Bezeq's clients can surf the Web at
speeds of 10 Mbit/s or more, compared with an EU average of 38
percent.
Bezeq controls 60 percent of Israel's Internet
infrastructure market, while cable TV operator HOT
accounts for the other 40 percent.
A new player, state-owned utility Israel Electric Corp
(IEC), plans to stir up competition in the market in a few years
with a fibreoptic network of its own. IEC is seeking an investor
to join it in a new private company that will build and operate
the network using the utility's infrastructure.
Bezeq's fibre to the home/business network will initially be
tested in a suburb of Tel Aviv over three months to determine
the best way to develop the network, which in a few years will
enable customers to surf at speeds of up to 1 gigabit per
second.
"Today, just before we complete the next generation network
project, we are beginning with a test of the next stage, which
will enable us to be ready for future needs and supply hundreds
of mega to each customer," Gabbay said.
($1 = 3.80 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Will Waterman)