* Q4 net profit 524 mln shekels vs 475 mln forecast
* Q4 revenue down 13 pct to 2.65 bln shekels
* Sees 2012 profit, revenue similar to 2011
* To pay dividend of 1.074 bln shekels
JERUSALEM, March 14 Bezeq Israel Telecom
, Israel's largest telecoms group, reported a 9 percent
fall in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, hurt by regulatory
changes that sharply reduced fees received from other operators.
Bezeq posted fourth-quarter net profit of 524 million
shekels ($138 million), down from 575 million a year ago, but
above a Reuters consensus of 475 million.
Revenue slipped 13 percent to 2.65 billion shekels, below
expectations of 2.77 billion.
Bezeq blamed a steep reduction in the fees paid to it by
other operators for the revenue erosion. A new fee framework for
such payments - called mobile termination rates and paid when
another network is used to complete a call - was imposed at the
beginning of 2011 and has hit the sector hard.
Once a monopoly in fixed-line calling, Bezeq has also been
facing stiff competition from cable company HOT and
others.
"Last year the communications market changed significantly,
with restructuring into large communications groups that provide
the consumer with communications services," said Shaul Elovitch,
Bezeq's chairman.
"I believe that the structural changes in the communications
market must continue with the cancellation of structural
separation at Bezeq, which will lead to a more competitive
market and significant savings in the consumers' communications
expenses," he said.
In a bid to spur competition, regulators have not allowed
Bezeq to merge its units - fixed line, Internet, satellite TV
and mobile phone - and offer a package of services like some of
its competitors.
Bezeq said its net profit, revenue and EBITDA (earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) will be
similar to 2011 levels, while free cash flow will improve.
It declared a dividend of 1.074 billion shekels for the
second half of 2011. Bezeq also will pay another 500 million
shekel dividend in the third instalment of a special dividend of
1.5 billion.
Bezeq's mobile unit Pelephone, Israel's third largest
cellular operator, posted a nearly 16 percent fall in quarterly
revenue to 1.24 billion shekels, while net profit slid 24
percent to 204 million shekels. Its subscriber base dipped 0.4
percent to 2.847 million.
Separately, Bezeq offered to buy the remaining shares of
Internet portal Walla at 5.25 shekels a share for a
total of 68 million shekels - a 50 percent premium to Tuesday's
closing price of 3.49 shekels. Bezeq holds 71.55 percent of
Walla!
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Will Waterman)