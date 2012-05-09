* Q1 profit 582 mln shekels vs 531 mln forecast

* Q1 revenue down 6 pct to 2.74 bln shekels

* Sees 2012 results similar to 2011

* Pelephone profit slides 30 pct, rev down 14 pct (Adds details, company comments)

May 9 Bezeq Israel Telecom, Israel's largest telecoms group, reported a 43 percent rise in first-quarter profit but forecast that profits for 2012 as a whole would be similar to 2011.

Bezeq posted quarterly profit of 582 million shekels compared with 407 million a year earlier, it said on Wednesday. Revenue fell 6 percent to 2.74 billion shekels.

The company blamed the revenue decrease on an erosion in sales at mobile unit Pelephone, which faces tough competition and regulatory changes.

"Based on our solid first quarter performance we are reiterating Bezeq's full year 2012 financial guidance whereby we estimate that net profit, EBITDA, and revenues for 2012 will be similar to those of 2011," Chief Financial Officer Alan Gelman said.

Profit in 2011 was 2.07 billion shekels, revenue 11.4 billion and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) 4.64 billion (all declines over 2010).

Once a monopoly in fixed-line calling, Bezeq has been facing stiff competition from cable company HOT and others. The government is also forcing Bezeq and HOT to allow smaller competitors, such as mobile phone operators, to use their infrastructure to increase competition in the home phone and internet service sector.

It also means that Bezeq will be able to merge its units.

"We welcome the regulatory changes that are intended to create a level playing field in the communications market," said Chairman Shaul Elovitch.

Bezeq, the first of Israel's telecoms groups to report quarterly earnings, was forecast to have earned 531 million shekels on revenue of 2.72 billion shekels, according to a Reuters poll.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 21 percent to 1.21 billion shekels, higher than expectations of 1.17 billion.

Pelephone, Israel's third largest mobile operator, recorded a 30 percent drop in quarterly profit to 216 million shekels. Revenue fell 14 percent to 1.24 billion shekels. The company is facing fierce competition from its main rivals -- Cellcom and Partner -- as well as new virtual operators.

Its subscriber base rose to 2.876 million.

Bezeq's shares were down 2.1 pct at 5.39 shekels by 0835 GMT. (Reporting by Steven Scheer. Editing by Jane Merriman)