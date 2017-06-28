JERUSALEM, June 28 Bezeq Israel Telecom
appointed independent director David Granot as interim
chairman on Wednesday while the incumbent is being investigated
for fraud.
The Israel Securities Authority (ISA) raided the company's
offices last week as part of an investigation into Chairman
Shaul Elovitch and other Bezeq executives over alleged
improprieties.
The investigation centres on the company's 1 billion shekel
($285 million) acquisition of the remaining stake in its
satellite TV unit, YES, from Eurocom Group in 2015.
Elovitch, who controls Bezeq through holding company Eurocom
Group, was held for questioning before being released on a 5
million shekel bail by a Tel Aviv court last Wednesday. He is
also banned from going to company offices and may not leave the
country for six months.
Elovitch may only interact on matters dealing with Bezeq and
its units through their chief executives or through Granot,
Bezeq said in a statement via the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. He
must not have any dealings with YES at all.
Elovitch and the other Bezeq executives involved in the
investigation have all denied any wrongdoing.
Granot became an independent director of Bezeq last month.
He was previously chief executive of Israel Discount Bank
, one of the country's biggest banks.
Eurocom gives Elovitch control over a myriad of assets such
as satellite operator Spacecom and Enlight Renewable
Energy. He is also a close friend of Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu, a relationship that bars Netanyahu from
dealing with Bezeq.
Bezeq's shares have shed 11 percent since the investigation
began last week.
($1 = 3.5037 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Susan Fenton)