TEL AVIV, June 21 Tel Aviv Magistrates Court
will hear details on Wednesday of an investigation into the
chairman of Bezeq Israel Telecom by Israel's
securities regulator, the regulator said.
Shares in the country's largest telecom group fell nearly 5
percent on Tuesday when it emerged that the Israel Securities
Authority (ISA) raided Bezeq's offices as part of the
investigation into deals connected to its controlling
shareholder.
Bezeq chairman Shaul Elovitch controls the telecoms company
through holding company Eurocom Group.
The ISA has been questioning Elovitch and will ask the court
for him to be allowed to go home, but with restrictions on his
travel, an ISA spokeswoman said.
Bezeq has said that it does "not have any additional
information about the nature and circumstances of the
investigation". Eurocom declined to comment and said Elovitch
was not immediately available to comment.
Eurocom gives Elovitch control over a myriad of assets like
satellite operator Spacecom and Enlight Renewable
Energy. He is also a close friend of Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu, a relationship that bars Netanyahu from
dealing with all things Bezeq.
Israel's financial news websites reported that investigators
were focusing on a recent deal in which Bezeq bought control of
its satellite TV unit YES from Eurocom and that other executives
besides Elovitch had been questioned.
Bezeq has dominated Israel's telecom sector for decades and,
with a generous dividend policy of distributing all its net
profit, is a favourite among foreign investors.
Analysts say the ISA investigation is unlikely to impact
Bezeq's operations at this stage.
"We think that business risk is likely to be negligible at
this stage," Citi analyst Michael Klahr said. "No one has been
charged. Each of the companies within the group has their own
CEO and management teams which will continue operating as they
were for the duration of this investigation."
Bezeq's shares were flat at 6.17 shekels by 1205 GMT.
($1 = 3.5432 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer; Writing by Ari
Rabinovitch. Editing by Jane Merriman)