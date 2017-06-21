(Recasts with regulator comment, court hearing)
TEL AVIV, June 21 Israel's markets regulator
said on Wednesday that it suspected the chairman of Bezeq Israel
Telecom of fraud after it opened an investigation into
the country's largest telecom group.
The Israel Securities Authority (ISA) raided the company's
offices on Tuesday as part of an investigation into Chairman
Shaul Elovitch and other executives over alleged improprieties
surrounding a billion-shekel deal.
Elovitch, who controls the telecoms company through holding
company Eurocom Group, was held for questioning and then
released on 5 million shekels ($1.4 million) bail by a Tel Aviv
court on Wednesday.
He has denied any wrongdoing.
The case focuses on Bezeq's 2015 acquisition of the
remaining stake in its satellite TV unit, YES, from parent
company Eurocom.
The ISA said it suspects Elovitch acted in a conflict of
interest and that Bezeq executives are suspected of interfering
with operations connected to that deal over the following year
to artificially impact financial reports.
Elovitch and two senior officers at YES - both of whom were
remanded to house arrest while denying wrongdoing - are
suspected of fraud, financial reporting crimes and obstruction
of justice, the ISA said.
Both Bezeq and Eurocom declined to comment.
Bezeq shares fell nearly 5 percent on Tuesday, but held
steady on Wednesday at 6.16 shekels.
Eurocom gives Elovitch control over a myriad of assets such
as satellite operator Spacecom and Enlight Renewable
Energy. He is also a close friend of Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu, a relationship that bars Netanyahu from
dealing with all things Bezeq.
Bezeq has dominated Israel's telecom sector for decades and,
with a generous dividend policy of distributing all its net
profit, is a favourite among foreign investors.
($1 = 3.5410 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer, Writing by Ari
Rabinovitch)