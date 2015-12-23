JERUSALEM Dec 23 Bezeq Israel Telecom said on Wednesday it will record a charge of 115.5 million shekels ($30 million) in its 2015 financial results for an early retirement programme.

Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, is provisioning 103 million shekels for the retirement of 78 workers in 2016, it said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Its board also authorised an additional expense of 12.5 million shekels for early retirement of workers in 2015, above a previously approved 30 million shekels.

The company last month said that excluding the early retirement charge, it expects to earn 1.7 billion shekels in 2015.

($1 = 3.8977 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)