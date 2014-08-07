BRIEF-Microsoft expects unearned revenue between $26.8 bln and $27 bln for Q4 - Conf Call
* Microsoft CEO says crossed a major milestone with more than 100 million monthly active users of Office 365 commercial
Aug 7 Bezeq Israel Telecom :
* Q2 revenue 2.25 billion shekels versus 2.35 billion shekels
* Q2 net profit 810 million shekels versus 473 million shekels
* Bezeq forecast in Reuters poll to post Q2 revenue 2.27 billion shekels, net profit including items 801 million shekels Further company coverage: (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
April 27 Microsoft Corp slightly missed Wall Street's average revenue estimate for the latest quarter on Thursday, as sales of its Surface tablets and laptops slumped in the face of revamped competition in the personal computer market.